7 arrested on drug charges in ‘Frequent areas of concern’ in Atlantic City, NJ
The Atlantic City Police Department says six men and one woman were arrested during a two-day effort that targeted areas where residents frequently complain about criminal activity.
This past Monday, February 19th, officers were conducting surveillance in the area of Renaissance Plaza on the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue.
Officers observed Alexie Cordero and John Jamison engaging in a narcotic transaction. Cordero and Jamison were arrested. Cordero was found in possession of 57 individual bags of heroin and 31 Buprenorphine and Naloxone Sublingual Film. Jamison was in possession of a single bag of heroin and had an active warrant for his arrest.
The next day, authorities turned their attention to the first block of South Florida Avenue where they say four men and a woman were arrested after being observed engaged in separate drug transactions.
Officers allegedly recovered 28 individual bags of heroin and more than 36 grams of cocaine from those individuals.
Arrested
ARRESTED: Alexie Cordero, 48, of Atlantic City
CHARGES: Possession of CDS, possession of CDS with intent to distribute, and possession of CDS with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone.
ARRESTED: John Jamison, 58, of Atlantic City
CHARGES: Possession of CDS
Those two were remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.
ARRESTED: Ricardo Berrios, 37, of Camden
CHARGES: Possession of CDS
ARRESTED: Christian Burk, 44, of Levittown, PA
CHARGES: Possession of CDS (two counts)
ARRESTED: Thomas Nardone, 55, of Atlantic City
CHARGES: Possession of CDS
ARRESTED: Breanna McAuley, 33, of Margate
CHARGES: Possession of CDS
ARRESTED: Luis Santiago, 33, Newfield, NJ
CHARGES: Possession of CDS, possession of CDS with intent to distribute, and possession of CDS with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone
Those five people were each released on a summons with a future court date.
The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
