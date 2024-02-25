The Atlantic City Police Department says six men and one woman were arrested during a two-day effort that targeted areas where residents frequently complain about criminal activity.

This past Monday, February 19th, officers were conducting surveillance in the area of Renaissance Plaza on the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue.

Officers observed Alexie Cordero and John Jamison engaging in a narcotic transaction. Cordero and Jamison were arrested. Cordero was found in possession of 57 individual bags of heroin and 31 Buprenorphine and Naloxone Sublingual Film. Jamison was in possession of a single bag of heroin and had an active warrant for his arrest.

The next day, authorities turned their attention to the first block of South Florida Avenue where they say four men and a woman were arrested after being observed engaged in separate drug transactions.

Unit block of South Florida Avenue in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps Unit block of South Florida Avenue in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Officers allegedly recovered 28 individual bags of heroin and more than 36 grams of cocaine from those individuals.

Arrested

ARRESTED: Alexie Cordero, 48, of Atlantic City

CHARGES: Possession of CDS, possession of CDS with intent to distribute, and possession of CDS with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone.

ARRESTED: John Jamison, 58, of Atlantic City

CHARGES: Possession of CDS

Those two were remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

ARRESTED: Ricardo Berrios, 37, of Camden

CHARGES: Possession of CDS

ARRESTED: Christian Burk, 44, of Levittown, PA

CHARGES: Possession of CDS (two counts)

ARRESTED: Thomas Nardone, 55, of Atlantic City

CHARGES: Possession of CDS

ARRESTED: Breanna McAuley, 33, of Margate

CHARGES: Possession of CDS

ARRESTED: Luis Santiago, 33, Newfield, NJ

CHARGES: Possession of CDS, possession of CDS with intent to distribute, and possession of CDS with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone

Those five people were each released on a summons with a future court date.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.