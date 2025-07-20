Half a dozen men in Gloucester and Camden Counties have been arrested for alleged crimes related to child porn.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office says numerous law enforcement agencies were involved in the sweep, ranging from U.S. Homeland Security Investigations and the Camden County Sheriff's Department to eight different local police departments.

The following people were arrested:

51-year-old Paul Adcock of Franklinville

Adcock was charged on June 24th with second-degree possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM). He was charged the day before with three counts each of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child and fourth-degree stalking.

Authorities said on June 10th and 11th, the Haddon Township Police Department received multiple complaints that a suspicious man, later identified as Adcock, in a black Honda was following children as they walked home from school. During an investigation, officials allegedly found CSAM on his cell phone. He was arrested in Haddon Township on June 23rd and remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility.

23-year-old Roland Aron of Oaklyn

Aron was charged on June 11th with one count each of second-degree distribution of CSAM, second-degree possession with intent to distribute CSAM, and third-degree possession of CSAM.

A cyber tip led detectives to a Snapchat account used to possess and distribute CSAM. During an investigation, detectives say they identified Aron as the user and they found CSAM on his cell phone. He was arrested in Oaklyn on June 11th and remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility.

50-year-old Robert Cormier of Cherry Hill

Cormier was charged on June 13th with the following:

Second-degree Distribution of CSAM

Second-degree Possession with Intent to Distribute CSAM

Third-degree Possession of CSAM

Third-degree Fortified Structure

7 counts of third-degree Possession of Destructive Devices

Second-degree Manufacture/Distribute Control Dangerous Substances (CDS)

4 counts of second-degree Possession of Firearms/CDS

Third-degree Possession of CDS

Fourth-degree Possession of a Large Capacity Magazine.

Officials say,

A cyber tip led detectives to Snapchat account and Google email account used to possess and distribute CSAM. During the investigation, detectives identified Cormier as the user of the accounts. Cormier was arrested in Barrington on June 13, 2025, after briefly barricading himself in a residence. A search of Cormier’s Cherry Hill residence – where he also ran a government contracting business – yielded firearms, large compacity magazines, bomb making materials, and suspected crystal methamphetamine. Additionally, detectives located a bomb disposal robot belonging to the United States Navy.

The robot was returned to Naval officials and Cormier was remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility.

30-year-old Nicholas Dean of Bellmawr

Dean was charged on June 3rd with second-degree distribution of CSAM, second-degree possession with intent to distribute CSAM, and third-degree possession of CSAM.

A cyber tip led detectives to a KIK account used to possess and distribute CSAM. During the investigation, detectives identified Dean as the user of the account. Additionally, a forensic search of Dean’s cell phone located CSAM. He was arrested in Bellmawr on June 18, 2025, and remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility.

30-year-old Michael Howard of Pine Hill

Howard was charged on May 8th with third-degree possession of CSAM.

A cyber tip led detectives to a Dropbox account used to possess CSAM and during the investigation, officials say they identified Howard as the user of the account. He was arrested in Pine Hill on June 12th and remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility.

24-year-old Joel Valdez of Camden

Valdez was charged on June 3rd with second-degree distribution of CSAM, second-degree possession with intent to distribute CSAM, and third-degree possession of CSAM.

A cyber tip led detectives to a WhatsApp account being used to possess and distribute CSAM. Detectives allegedly identified Valdez as the user of the account and they found CSAM on his cell phone. He was arrested in Camden on June 3rd and remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

