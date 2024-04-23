Three teens from Galloway have been charged after they allegedly crashed a stolen car in Atlantic City this past Friday afternoon.

The Atlantic City Police Department says just before 5:00, two officers located a stolen vehicle entering Atlantic City on Route 30 that registered on the department’s automated license plate Reader system.

The vehicle had been reported stolen in Neptune, Monmouth County.

Authorities say as officers attempted to stop the vehicle, it sped off and a pursuit was discontinued due to public safety concerns.

ACPD Surveillance Center personnel were able to quickly locate the vehicle which had crashed at Kentucky and Marmora Avenues.

As officers approached, they saw three males running from the scene, however, they were all apprehended.

ARRESTED: A 17-year-old male from Galloway

CHARGES: Joyriding, receiving stolen property, and obstruction of justice

ARRESTED: A 16-year-old male from Galloway

CHARGES: Eluding, joyriding, receiving stolen property, and obstruction of justice

ARRESTED: A 15-year-old male from Galloway

CHARGES: Joyriding, receiving stolen property, and obstruction of justice

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.