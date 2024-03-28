Three people are facing drug charges following a two-month-long investigation in Ocean County.

Ocean County, NJ, Drug Bust

34-year-old Eric Bowman of West Deptford and 28-year-old Shantal White of Brick Township were allegedly using a home in Lacey Township, owned and occupied by 46-year-old Michael Kinsky, to store and distribute illegal narcotics.

First Search Warrant Executed

Authorities say they began surveilling the home back in January and later in the month, a search warrant yielded approximately seven grams of crack cocaine, ten wax folds of heroin, and 35 grams of liquid Phencyclidine (PCP).

Kinsky, who was at the home at that time, was taken into custody and charged with possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

As officials continued to watch the home, "law enforcement agencies revealed that Kinsky, Bowman, and White were continuing to utilize the residence to store and distribute narcotics."

Second Search Warrant Executed

A second search warrant was executed on March 6th and detectives say they seized approximately 12 grams of crack cocaine and 43 wax folds of heroin; Kinsky and Bowman were taken into custody at the residence without incident.

2 of 3 Released From Jail

Both Kinsky and Bowman were charged with possession of over ten grams of PCP with intent to distribute, possession of PCP, possession of heroin, possession of crack cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The pair was taken to the Ocean County Jail; Kinsky was released per state bail reform guidelines while Bowman will remain in custody pending a detention hearing.

The next day, White was charged with possession of over ten grams of PCP with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia; she was also released under state bail reform guidelines.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer thanked the numerous law enforcement agencies that worked on this case, including the Lacey Township Police Department, Ocean County Regional SWAT Team, and the Ocean County Sheriff's Office.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

