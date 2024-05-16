Three people are facing charges following a three-month-long investigation into a burglary at a home construction site in Gloucester County.

The Franklin Township Police Department says an investigation began in late February when their officers were called to a home under construction in the 100 block of Eagle Lane in Malaga.

Detectives discovered that over $40,000 worth of appliances, building materials, light fixtures, furniture, and electrical equipment were stolen.

Eagle Lane in Franklin Township NJ Eagle Lane in Franklin Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

On March 28th detectives from the Franklin and Monroe Township Police Departments served a search warrant in the 1000 block of Corkery Lane in Williamstown where the stolen items were allegedly found.

31-year-old David Killough and 32-year-old Jimmie Bock, both of Williamstown, were each charged with burglary and theft and remanded to the Salem County Correctional Facility pending a detention hearing.

63-year-old Thomas Watson of Sicklerville was charged with conspiracy to commit burglary and released pending a court date.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.