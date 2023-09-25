There's nothing quite like walking into a local watering hole, grabbing a cold beer, maybe some wings, and watching whatever game is on any number of TVs.

South Jersey has quite an eclectic collection of dive bars from along the Delaware River all the way down the shore -- but what exactly is a "dive bar?"

For starters, being a "dive bar" is not a bad thing. It might sound that way, but it's not.

From Wikipedia,

A dive bar is typically a small, unglamorous, eclectic, old-style bar with inexpensive drinks, which may feature dim lighting, shabby or dated decor, neon beer signs, packaged beer sales, cash-only service, and a local clientele. The precise definition of a dive bar is something on which people rarely agree, and is the subject of spirited debates.

A dive bar is a place in or around your town that has always been there. It's a landmark. You go there, your friends go there, and your coworkers even stop by once in a while.

It's where you've celebrated the Eagles and Phillies, questioned why the Flyers haven't won the Stanley Cup in a half-century, and rode the ups and downs of being a Sixers fan.

The food is pretty darn good, the beer is pretty darn cheap, and you and the bartender probably knew each other in high school.

Whatever your reason for grabbing a drink, you're sure to have a good time at any one of these fine establishments...

25 Greatest Dive Bars in South Jersey We recently took to social media to assemble a list of the 25 greatest dive bars in South Jersey. Grab a beer, some wings, and enjoy!