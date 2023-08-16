That's a lot of pork roll.

Officials with the New Jersey Lottery say a winning Pick-6 ticket worth $25.8 million was just sold in Ocean County.

The game, which has relatively smaller jackpots compared to Powerball and Mega Millions, had not had a winner after 50 drawings, which allowed the purse to climb to over $25 million, its fourth-largest ever.

BIG BUCKS: The largest Pick-6 jackpot ever was $48.9 million, which was won in 2001

The winning numbers for the Monday, August 14th, drawing were 10, 12, 21, 30, 38, and 45.

That winning ticket was sold at Quick Chek on Route 88 in Point Pleasant.

In addition to the jackpot winner, the drawing produced 11 winners matching five out of six white balls drawn. Five of those tickets had the 2X multiplier, multiplying the prizes to $5,598 each.

The jackpot resets to $2 million for the next drawing on Thursday, August 17th.