An Ocean County man has been arrested and is facing a child porn charge.

23-year-old Ricardo Espinoza Gonzalez of Jackson Township was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with possession of child pornography.

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office says an investigation began with a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children with assistance from the New Jersey State Police's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

An investigation ... identified an IP address associated with a Jackson Township residence as the location from which the individual was uploading [images of child pornography] to the internet. That individual was ultimately identified as Espinoza Gonzalez.

On February 28th, authorities with several law enforcement agencies executed a court-authorized search warrant on Espinoza Gonzalez's home in Jackson.

An initial forensic examination of Espinoza Gonzalez’s cell phone by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit led to the discovery of several items of child pornography.

Espinoza Gonzalez was taken into custody at his residence without incident. He was transported to the Ocean County Jail, where he remains pending a detention hearing.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.