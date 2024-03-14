Nearly six years after the incident, a man from Cumberland County has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a man in Atlantic City who was not his intended target.

Leon Green of Millville Pleads Guilty

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says on Friday morning in Superior Court, 33-year-old Leon Green of Millville entered a plea in connection to the death of 22-year-old Yusef Abdullah.

The agreement calls for Green to serve 30 years in state prison; he will need to serve just over 25 years before becoming eligible for parole.

2018 Homicide at Fox Manor Hotel

Authorities say on June 1, 2018, Green entered the Fox Manor Hotel on Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City armed with a loaded handgun, which he fired into a crowded lobby.

Fox Manor Hotel in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Abdullah, who was not the intended target of the shooting, was wounded and died weeks later.

Green was arrested a few days later while walking on Iowa Avenue in Atlantic City.

Shortly after the shooting, city officials forced the Fox Manor Hotel, known as one of Atlantic City's most crime-ridden hotels, to close permanently.

Green is scheduled to be sentenced on May 2nd.

This case was investigated by the Atlantic City Police Department and the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit.

