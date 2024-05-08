Two people have pleaded guilty in connection to a shooting in Atlantic City during the summer of 2022.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says 42-year-old Tawanne Williams of Philadelphia is potentially facing five years in state prison without the possibility of parole for second-degree certain persons not to possess a handgun and fourth-degree obstructing the administration of law.

33-year-old Jessica Bryant of Atlantic City pleaded guilty to second-degree aggravated assault and fourth-degree pointing a firearm and also is likely to be sentenced to five years.

On August 31, 2022, the Atlantic City Police Department responded near the Carolina Villages apartment complex where they found a man who had been shot twice with non-life-threatening injuries to his hand and hip area.

Investigators were able to determine that Bryant committed the shooting before fleeing in a rental car driven by a man who was later determined to be Williams.

The rental car was stopped in early September in Atlantic City while being driven by Williams, who did not cooperate with police.

Underneath the driver’s seat, the police found a handgun which was tested and determined to have been used in the shooting.

Bryant was apprehended months later in Galloway Township.

Williams and Bryant remain in the Atlantic County Justice Facility and are expected to be sentenced in July.

This case was investigated by the Atlantic City and Galloway Township Police Departments and the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.