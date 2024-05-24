Detectives continue to investigate two separate fatal shootings that killed two men in Camden last Friday.

Marcus Corbitt of Camden, NJ, Killed

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office says the first incident happened around 12:30 that afternoon around the 800 block of Princeton Avenue.

After receiving a ShotSpotter alert, officers arriving at the scene found 24-year-old Marcus Corbitt of Camden suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

A man was fatally shot on the 800 block of Princeton Avenue in Camden NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Corbitt was taken to Cooper University Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries less than an hour later.

Na’Quan McCray of Camden, NJ, Killed

Then, at around 8:30 that night, the Camden County Sheriff's Office reported that a man who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was dropped off at Cooper Hospital by a private vehicle.

The victim, 18-year-old Na’Quan McCray of Camden, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead about 90 minutes later.

Detectives later determined that the shooting occurred at the Point Street Park at Point and York Streets in Camden.

Point and York Streets in Camden NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Help Camden County, NJ, Police

Both investigations are active and ongoing and there have been no arrests.

Anyone with information about either homicide is asked to contact the Camden County Police Department at (609) 820-3537.