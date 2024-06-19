In unrelated cases, two men from Cumberland County are headed to prison for sex crimes against children.

Phillip Weiss of Bridgeton, NJ, Sentenced

Four years ago on June 15th, 2020, 60-year-old Phillip Weiss of Ramah Road in Bridgeton was charged for multiple incidents that occurred between 2015 and 2018 during which time authorities say he "committed acts of sexual abuse against a minor."

This past December, Weiss pleaded guilty to third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact; on Monday, he was sentenced to four years in state prison.

Upon release, he will be required to register as a sex offender under Megan's Law and he will be under parole supervision for the rest of his life.

In this case, the prosecution was represented by Assistant Prosecutor Holly Fanelle, and the defendant was represented by Micheal Schreiber, Esq, of the Law Office of Michael H. Schreiber.

Marvin Stidham of Commercial Twp., NJ, Sentenced

Meanwhile, another Cumberland County man has been sentenced to over a decade behind bars for sexually assaulting a young girl.

During a trial for 64-year-old Marvin Stidham, who formerly lived in Commercial Township, the State presented evidence that Stidham engaged in sexual contact with a four-year-old girl from June to November 2021.

Earlier this year, a jury said Stidham was guilty of second-degree sexual assault and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child; he was acquitted on a charge of first-degree aggravated sexual assault.

Late last week, Stidham was sentenced to 12 years in state prison, he'll be required to register under Megan’s Law and will be under parole supervision for life.

In this case, the prosecution was represented by Cumberland County Assistant Prosecutor Holly Fanelle. The defendant was represented by Emily Bell, Esq., and Alex Varghese, Esq.