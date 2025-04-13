Nearly a dozen people are facing shoplifting charges in Brigantine.

News snapshot

10 adults were charged with shoplifting

One person had 7 outstanding warrants

One woman allegedly left a 1-year-old in her car while shoplifting

10 cuffed for shoplifting in Brigantine, NJ

The Brigantine Police Department says they recently noticed an increase in shoplifting at and around the Acme store.

To combat the crimes, their officers partnered with Acme management, which resulted in the arrests of ten adults between March 18th and April 1st.

Acme in Brigantine NJ - Photo: Google Maps Acme in Brigantine NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Two juveniles were also stopped for shoplifting and were "diverted from the criminal justice system in accordance with NJ Attorney General guidelines."

Authorities were quick to mention,

The Brigantine Police Department will continue to proactively address this growing problem at our local businesses, and shoplifters should expect to be investigated, apprehended, and charged accordingly.

Arrested and charged

Police offered their account of each incident.

INCIDENT 1: March 18

ARRESTED: Kenneth T. McGowan, Jr., 30, of Brigantine

A citizen called police to report a shoplifting at Dollar Tree. An investigation led to McGowan being charged with shoplifting from both Dollar Tree and Acme. He was also allegedly found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.

INCIDENT 2: March 19

INVOLVED: 14-year-old juvenile

A plain-clothes detective was conducting surveillance in the area of Acme when he saw a juvenile conceal merchandise and leave the store without paying. The teen, from Atlantic City, will be diverted from the criminal justice system, "through the opportunity to participate in a stationhouse adjustment in accordance with NJ Attorney General Guidelines."

INCIDENT 3: March 21

ARRESTED: Kenneth T. McGowan, Jr., 30, of Brigantine

Acme management called police to report a shoplifting. An officer allegedly identified McGowan via video surveillance as the suspect and he was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

INCIDENT 4: March 22

ARRESTED: Erik D. Griner-McClain, 41, of Somers Point

Acme management called police to report a shoplifting. Police say Griner-McClain was found through an investigation to have shoplifted from the store; he was also found to have seven warrants for his arrest totaling $7,000 and was later transported to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

INCIDENT 5: March 22

ARRESTED: Christopher Miranda, 23, of Brigantine

A Brigantine detective was conducting plain-clothes surveillance in the area of the Acme when he saw a man "concealing merchandise in a large trench coat that he was wearing." He was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

Ashley Surkin Ashley Surkin loading...

INCIDENT 6: March 25

ARRESTED: Owen Gordon, 68, of Atlantic City

A detective allegey saw a man push a shopping cart containing merchandise out of the Acme without paying. Gordon was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

INCIDENT 7: March 26th

ARRESTED: Keturah I. Marcus, 25, of Atlantic City

Acme Management called police about a shoplifting, reporting that a woman had left in a BMW. An officer stopped the vehicle and an investigation "determined that the female shoplifted from Acme, while also leaving a 1-year-old child in the BMW unattended while she was inside the store." Marcus was charged with shoplifting and endangering the welfare of a child.

INCIDENT 8: March 27

ARRESTED: Coriyah J. Willis, 19, of Atlantic City

INVOLVED: 17-year-old f rom Atlantic City

A detective conducting plain-clothes surveillance saw two women exiting the store without paying for bags of merchandise. Willis was charged with shoplifting and the juvenile will be diverted from the criminal justice system.

INCIDENT 9: March 29

ARRESTED: Brandi A. Braxton, 33, of Atlantic City

ARRESTED: Whitley M. Turner, 34, Atlantic City

Detectives were conducting plain-clothes surveillance in the area of the Acme when they saw two women exiting the store without paying for a cart full of items. The pair was charged with shoplifting. Braxton was also found to have warrants for her arrest totaling $2,750. She was transported to the Atlantic County Justice Facility in lieu of bail.

INCIDENT 10: April 1

ARRESTED: Amanda Troller, 37, of Brigantine

Detectives, again, were conducting plain-clothes surveillance in the are of the Acme when they saw a woman with two bags full of merchandise approach the self-checkout. They observed her only scan and pay for items in one of the bags. Troller was charged with shoplifting and she was also found to have an unrelated warrant for her arrest totaling $750. She was taken to the Atlantic County Justice Facility in lieu of bail.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.