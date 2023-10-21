1 Person Killed Just This Week on NJ’s Most Dangerous Road — Which Highway is It?

Editors of a popular website say one notoriously congested highway is the most dangerous road in New Jersey. In fact, it's already claimed the life of one person just this week.

Before we dive in, consider this fact: according to federal statistics, the average person in New Jersey drives just over 12,200 miles each year (I thought it would have been a lot higher since it seems like we're always driving somewhere).

That's less than our neighbors in New York and Pennsylvania and about the same as Delaware.

WHO DRIVES THE MOST: The average person in Wyoming drives over 24,000 miles per year

So with millions of New Jerseyans driving on New Jersey roads and highways every day, what is the most dangerous road here?

For that answer, we turned to thisvsthat.org which determined the most awful highway in each state.

Before we tackle the biggest transportation nightmare in New Jersey, let's first look at our neighbors for comparison.

CAUGHT ON DASHCAM: This NJ Driver Ran a Red Light and Almost Killed a Kid

New York

333-mile-long Interstate 87 in New York is the most dangerous road in that state.

On I-87, there are about 19 fatalities each year. There have been 156 crashes and 188 fatalities over a 10-year span.

Interstate 87 in NY - Photo: Google Maps Interstate 87 in NY - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Pennsylvania

If you thought the most dangerous road in Pennsylvania was either the stomach-churning Schuylkill Expressway or the equally nauseating I-95, you're wrong. It's Interstate 80, which also happens to cut across New Jersey

From 2008 to 2017, 106 crashes and 115 fatalities make this the most dangerous road in the state.

Interstate 80 in PA - Photo: Google Maps Interstate 80 in PA - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Delaware

In Delaware, drivers need to be very careful on unlucky U.S. Route 13.

US Route 13 in Delaware has seen 103 crashes in a span of ten years. Out of all crashes in that time, there were 112 deaths.

U.S. Route 13 in Delaware - Photo: Google Maps U.S. Route 13 in Delaware - Photo: Google Maps loading...

New Jersey

As for New Jersey, the most dangerous road here is not the Turnpike, Parkway, Interstate 78, or even 287.

It's U.S. Route 130.

Each year, 11 people are killed along this highway. Fatalities and the number of crashes are about the same at 112 and 111, respectively.

U.S. Route 130 in Camden County NJ - Photo: Google Maps U.S. Route 130 in Camden County NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

For those who travel this road, the lower portion in Salem County isn't too bad. But once you get into civilization in Gloucester, Camden, and Burlington Counties, good luck.

Engineers have clearly gotten all they can get out of this road, often squeezing three lanes out of the pavement which doesn't leave room for anywhere to stop if your car breaks down.

And earlier this week, one person was killed in a fiery crash on Route 130 in Willingboro. In that accident, authorities say someone was driving on the wrong side of the road when the driver crashed head-on into another vehicle.

