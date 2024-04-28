25 Reasons Why This Is the BEST Museum in Upstate New York!!
I never get tired of visiting the New York State Museum in Albany. I have been going there for more than 50 years, even back when it was located across the street from the Capitol.
No matter how many times you visit you will always find something new to view. Yes, the museum is packed with great and epic historical items and documents dating back to the birth of our state. And some items go back to the edge of time (we have all admired the gigantic dinosaurs and mastodons in the dioramas there. Unforgettable).
But, for me, it is the little things. The fun and quirky things they have on display. You know like the world's oldest eggnog cup. Or Don Larsen's signed baseball from his World Series perfect game. Or even the story of some vintage products first sold on TV (Barbie! Grasshopper Shoes for Mom!, etc.) And Oscar the Grouch is here in his garbage can.
And do not miss two of my favorite stories and items. The "Exploding Guitar" which was a country music hit; and the story of the "Newspaper-Weight King of Upstate New York!" (yes he sold over a million of these clever things.)
All of these stories and more are in this gallery. We highlight 25 of the most fun and odd and quirky things you can find at this fantastic museum.
We love the New York State Museum! And thanks for being a free museum!
