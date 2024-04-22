One Last Look Inside the Owego Treadway Before Demolition Starts

The once-popular Owego Treadway Inn conference center is about to become history as the complex is torn down for the construction of a grocery store.

About 150 people attended an auction on Saturday as equipment, furnishings and a wide array of items were put up for sale.

Luke Kaczynski of Mead & Sons Auctioneers of Owego said 575 lots of merchandise were available.

Local Auctioneer Luke Kaczynski, of Mead & Sons Auctioneers of Owego, helped conduct the Owego Treadway liquidation auction on Saturday, April 20th. Here he poses with the original outdoor sign before the historic Treadway is demolished. Luke Kaczynski of Mead & Sons Auctioneers helped conduct the Owego Treadway liquidation auction on April 20, 2024. (Photo provided by Luke Kaczynski) loading...

Bids were received for virtually everything that was part of the old banquet and meeting venue on Route 17C. Two elevators inside the building, along with chandeliers and pianos were sold.

The conference and banquet center hosted many wedding receptions, parties, meetings and other events in recent decades.

Wedding receptions and some ceremonies were held at the Owego Treadway Inn conference center near the Susquehanna River in recent years. Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News Wedding receptions and some ceremonies were held at the Owego Treadway Inn conference center near the Susquehanna River in recent years. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

Aldi plans to build a 19,631-square-foot store after the conference facility, bar and swimming pool have been demolished.

The new building will be located near the Susquehanna River. Aldi received approval to move forward with the project after the company submitted a report concluding it "will not result in any change in the floodplain elevation and that the proposed improvements have been designed to avoid impact to the floodway."

One of the pianos sold at the Owego Treadway Inn auction on April 21, 2024. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) One of the pianos sold at the Owego Treadway Inn auction on April 20, 2024. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

The store's floor will be constructed one foot above the "base flood elevation" for the two-acre site. Entrances are to be "floodproofed" to two feet above flood elevation.

A supermarket located further from the river sustained extensive damage as the result of the September 2011 flood.

Only memories lingered at the Owego Treadway Inn bar on April 21, 2024. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) Only memories lingered at the Owego Treadway Inn bar on April 21, 2024. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

Demolition work at the site is expected to start within the next two weeks. The store construction project is scheduled to take five to seven months to complete.

Aldi regional vice president Aaron Sumida has declined to comment on the Owego project.

VIDEO: Take a look at the iconic Owego Treadway Inn conference center - a Tioga County destination for decades.

