New York Governor Hochul Unveils Plan To Improve Reading Proficiency

On January 3rd, 2024, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced a push for schools to reemphasize phonics in literacy education programs.

Governor Hochul spoke about a Back to Basics plan aimed to improve reading proficiency in the State of New York She is introducing legislation to ensure evidence-based best practices are used throughout New York.

Also during the announcement Hochul is proposing $10 million in state investments to train 20,000 teachers in Science of Reading instructional best practices, along with an expansion of SUNY and CUNY’s micro-credentialing programs for teachers focused on the Science of Reading.

Reading is the foundation of our education system, but New York State is currently not meeting basic reading proficiency levels. We cannot continue to allow our kids to fall further behind by utilizing outdated and discredited approaches to reading comprehension. Our Back to Basics initiative will reset how schools approach reading, returning to scientifically proven techniques. Along with investments in teacher training programs, we are tackling this issue head on to make sure our teachers and kids are set up for success. - New York State Governor Kathy Hochul

The statewide reading plan action is ensuring every school district utilizes instructional best practices grounded in the Science of Reading. The legislation would require that the NYS Education Department promulgate instructional best practices in reading instruction and that school districts adopt those practices, including teaching phonemic awareness, phonics, decoding, vocabulary, and comprehension.

Governor Hochul notes that all New York State school districts must certify with the NYS Education Department that their curriculum, instructional strategies, and teacher professional development align with all elements of the instructional best practices by September 2025.

For more information, visit New York State Governor Hochul's website.

