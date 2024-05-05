Maggie Gray: From Binghamton to a National Sports Talk Radio Show

Binghamton native Maggie Gray, who co-hosts a nationally-syndicated sports radio program, has fond memories of growing up in Broome County.

Gray returned to Binghamton Friday to speak about her career in broadcasting and how she got her start.

Gray is a 2001 graduated of Binghamton High School. During an interview on WNBF Radio's Binghamton Now program, she recalled some of the experience she gained as an intern for the station.

Gray said some of the opportunities she had with WNBF and the BC Icemen hockey team helped her gain knowledge of the business. She said working with people like Roger Neel and Jason Weinstein helped her "get a small taste" of sports broadcasting.

Gray now co-hosts the Maggie and Perloff program, which is heard weekday mornings on the Infinity Sports Network, which had been known as CBS Sports Radio until April.

Gray said she and her on-air partner Andrew Perloff "do it all." She said "we talk about every sport - we try to have a lot of fun" while keeping it "very light."

Gray views it as a "dream job." She said "it's better than I could have ever imagined."

Gray spoke at a downtown event sponsored by the Binghamton University Forum.

Maggie Gray speaking on "Binghamton Now" on May 3, 2024.. Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News Maggie Gray speaking on "Binghamton Now" on May 3, 2024.. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

LISTEN: Maggie Gray was interviewed on WNBF Radio's Binghamton Now program on May 3, 2024.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Contact WNBF News reporter Bob Joseph: bob@wnbf.com . For breaking news and updates on developing stories, follow @BinghamtonNow on Twitter.

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance. Gallery Credit: Peter Richman

KEEP READING: Here are 50 of the most famous sports goofs