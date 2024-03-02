Lottery to Be Held for New 30-Unit Vestal Apartment Complex
Applications are being accepted from people interested in living in a soon-to-open residential project in Vestal.
Construction at the 30-unit Vestal Chateau complex is nearing completion. The apartments on Route 26 are expected to become available in late April.
The First Ward Action Council is the developer of the $11.5 million project. New York state provided $3.5 million for the project.
The new complex is located south of the agency's existing Vestal Pines apartments, which opened in 2008.
One of the Vestal Chateau buildings has 20 one-bedroom apartments and four two-bedroom apartments. A second building has six two-bedroom apartments.
Monthly rents will vary based on household income.
The application deadline is March 29. A lottery will be conducted on April 12 to determine which applications are reviewed for tenancy.
Application information is available online at this website: CLICK HERE
Contact WNBF News reporter Bob Joseph: bob@wnbf.com.
