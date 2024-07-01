Five Family Members Killed in Delaware County Plane Crash

Three adults and two children died when a small plane crashed in Delaware County.

The single-engine Piper Malibu Mirage aircraft went down around 2 p.m. Sunday.

According to New York State Police, troopers were sent to investigate a possible plane crash in the area of Lake Cecil Road in the town of Masonville.

Searchers using ATVs, drones and helicopters eventually found debris and the downed aircraft.

State police said all of the five people who were on the plane were killed in the crash. They all were family members from Georgia who had been in Cooperstown for a baseball tournament.

The dead were identified as: 76-year-old Roger Beggs, 43-year-old Laura VanEpps, 42-year-old Ryan VanEpps, 12-year-old James VanEpps and 10-year-old Harrison VanEpps.

Authorities said the plane had taken off from the Alfred S. Nader Regional Airport in Oneonta. It was to travel to West Virginia for refueling with its ultimate destination the Cobb County International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will be working with state police on the investigation into the plane crash.

