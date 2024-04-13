“Cozy” Downtown Binghamton Tavern Prepares to Open
A former hookah bar in downtown Binghamton is being transformed into what's being described as a "small, cozy tavern."
The new establishment will be called The Black Sheep Tavern. It will be located at 142 Washington Street, which had been home to Café Oasis.
Chris Kehoe has been working for more than a year to prepare the place. He said the goal is to provide a "fun, relaxing atmosphere." He said the tavern will cater to locate residents and to college students.
Kehoe said he's focusing his attention on the "final touches and logistics" with a goal to opening The Black Sheep Tavern by next weekend.
Kehoe is partnering with Mark Yonaty. They opened the nearby Courtside Bar & Grill on Court Street last October.
When Yonaty announced revealed plans for The Black Sheep last January, he said it would be "a fun bar with a very limited menu."
Kehoe said this has been "a passion project" for him spurred by a desire to help revitalize downtown Binghamton.
The Black Sheep Tavern is next door to Stadium 138, a beer garden and sports bar that has been in operation since last December.
