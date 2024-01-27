Hey New Yorkers: Cough Syrup Recall Due To Microbial Contamination
Another day, another recall. We would ignore these if they weren't posing a danger or health risk. But what recall doesn't fall under those categories?
This is the time of year for colds, and many of us probably have all sorts of cold medicines tucked away in the bathroom medicine cabinets.
The United States Food & Drug Administration released this recall notice on January 24, 2024. The recall is for eight lots of Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult and Robitussin Honey CF Max Nighttime Adult.
Check your medicine cabinet. The reason for the recall is due to microbial contamination.
In immunocompromised individuals, the use of the affected product could potentially result in severe or life-threatening adverse events such as fungemia or disseminated fungal infection. In non-immunocompromised consumers, the population most likely to use the product, life-threatening infections are not likely to occur. However, the occurrence of an infection that may necessitate medical intervention cannot be completely ruled out. - United States Food & Drug Administration
This recall covers the following:
Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult 4oz - May 31, 2025
T10810
Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult 8oz - May 31, 2025
T08730
T08731
T08732
T08733
T10808
Robitussin Honey CF Max NT Adult 8oz - June 20, 2026
T08740
T08742
If you have any of these listed products, cease using them. Distributors and customers are being notified with instructions to return the recalled products. For more information, contact Haleon at 1-800-245-1040 (Monday through Friday 8 AM to 6 PM Eastern Time) or via email at mystory.us@haleon.com.
