Hey New Yorkers: Cough Syrup Recall Due To Microbial Contamination

Hey New Yorkers: Cough Syrup Recall Due To Microbial Contamination

ThinkStock

Another day, another recall. We would ignore these if they weren't posing a danger or health risk. But what recall doesn't fall under those categories?

This is the time of year for colds, and many of us probably have all sorts of cold medicines tucked away in the bathroom medicine cabinets.

The United States Food & Drug Administration released this recall notice on January 24, 2024. The recall is for eight lots of Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult and Robitussin Honey CF Max Nighttime Adult.

Check your medicine cabinet. The reason for the recall is due to microbial contamination.

In immunocompromised individuals, the use of the affected product could potentially result in severe or life-threatening adverse events such as fungemia or disseminated fungal infection. In non-immunocompromised consumers, the population most likely to use the product, life-threatening infections are not likely to occur. However, the occurrence of an infection that may necessitate medical intervention cannot be completely ruled out. - United States Food & Drug Administration

 

This recall covers the following:

Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult 4oz - May 31, 2025

T10810

Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult 8oz - May 31, 2025

T08730

T08731

T08732

T08733

T10808

Robitussin Honey CF Max NT Adult 8oz  - June 20, 2026

T08740

T08742

If you have any of these listed products, cease using them. Distributors and customers are being notified with instructions to return the recalled products. For more information, contact Haleon at 1-800-245-1040 (Monday through Friday 8 AM to 6 PM Eastern Time) or via email at mystory.us@haleon.com.

Southern Tier Farmhouse Is Full of Possibilities

With a little bit of love this 1800s farmhouse in South Otselic, New York could be a rural dream come true.

Gallery Credit: Glenn Pitcher

10 Notorious Murders That Sent Shockwaves Through New York State

Within the recesses of New York State's history, ten murders have left an indelible mark. These gruesome tales, originating as far back as the 1800s, continue to haunt the collective consciousness.

Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor

11 Baby Names Banned in New York

If you were thinking of giving your baby any of these names and you live in New York, you won't be able to because they're banned. Sorry.

Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor

Filed Under: medicine, Binghamton News
Categories: Trending, News in New York
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM