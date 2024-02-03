Governor Hochul Announces New York State “Buy Safe, Charge Safe” Campaign

On February 1, 2024, a New York State campaign to raise awareness about the safe use of products containing lithium-ion batteries was announced by Governor Kathy Hochul.

These types of batteries can be found in many products including smartphones, power tools, laptops, toys, and e-bikes among others. While they serve a great purpose, they also can be a safety risk if not used properly.

According to Governor Hochul's press conference on February 1st, it was noted that in 2023, there have been more than 250 fires, 130 injuries, and at least 18 fatalities tied to incidents with lithium-ion batteries in New York City alone.

A ban is also being proposed on the sale of uncertified or improperly certified lithium-ion batteries used in micro-mobility devices.

As our technology develops, sometimes at a blistering pace, it can make our lives easier and more enjoyable. It can also bring risks we’re not accustomed to, and our first line of defense is awareness. This campaign effort launched by our best-equipped agencies will help New Yorkers to make educated, safe, smart choices with their purchases on how to best store and use them. I encourage everyone to take just a few minutes to heed these warnings to protect life and property—one life lost is one life too many. - New York State Governor Kathy Hochul

A public awareness campaign began on February 1st, called “Buy Safe, Charge Safe" focusing focus on what to look for when buying lithium-ion batteries, along with safe use and disposal tips.

A Lithium-Ion Battery Consumer Safety Guide was created by the New York Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection and the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services for guidance.

For more information on the usage, charging, and disposal of lithium-ion batteries, click HERE.

