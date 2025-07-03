Broome Vets Can Now Apply to Live in New “Tiny Home” Community
Applications are being accepted for the long-awaited "tiny home" development at the new Broome County Veterans Resource Center.
The small residential community will be located on the site of the facility that's close to completion on Binghamton's North Side.
There will be ten fully-furnished units that are designed to provide safe and accessible housing to eligible veterans. Six one-bedroom and four two-bedroom homes.
The tiny homes are ADA-compliant and include on-site laundry with secure access.
The two-page application is available online at broomecountyny.gov. Applications also can be obtained in Binghamton at the Broome County Public Library at 185 Court Street and at the Veterans Services office at the County Office Building on Hawley Street.
Solider On, a Massachusetts-based organization, will provide property and case management services for the residential community.
The Timothy M. Grippen Veterans Resource Center at 530 State Street is expected to open soon.
The one-and-a-half acre site had been occupied by the State Bowling Center for decades.
The Salvation Army had intended to move its Binghamton operations from Washington Street to the North Side property but that plan was scrapped.
The county initially intended to develop a veterans resource complex at the former Vestal Hills Country Club in the town of Binghamton.
Plans were changed and the location was shifted to the State Street site.
WNBF NEWS VIDEO: Watch as some finishing touches are applied to the new homes in Binghamton.
Contact WNBF News reporter Bob Joseph: bob@wnbf.com or call (607) 545-2250. For breaking news and updates on developing stories, follow @BinghamtonNow on Twitter.
