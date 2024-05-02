Binghamton Police Arrest Three People After Downtown Gun Battle

A SWAT team assisted Binghamton police investigators in searching a downtown residence after a shooting incident.

Authorities said three people were arrested in connection with the shots fired incident. Three others face charges related to a disturbance as police were executing a search warrant.

Police received reports from people who heard up to 10 gunshots in the downtown area around 6 a.m. Saturday.

Detectives determined two men had been shooting at each other near the Woodburn Court II apartment complex at 100 Susquehanna Street.

Police learned one of the suspects apparently was hiding inside an apartment at the complex. An occupant of that unit went outside to pick up shell cases near the building.

Investigators executed a search warrant at the apartment and took 20-year-old Lamont Weaver of Binghamton into custody in connection with the shooting. He was charged with reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police said 25-year-old Lytiek Gadson of Binghamton and a 17-year-old Binghamton boy were charged with tampering with physical evidence.

Weaver was arraigned and sent to Broome County Jail. Gadson and the teenager were released on appearance tickets.

Detectives said while the search warrant was being executed, several people "became hostile toward police." Three teenagers were charged with obstructing governmental administration due to the disturbance.

Police are still looking for the other man involved in the gun battle. People with information may contact the detective bureau at (607) 772-7080.

