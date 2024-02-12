3 Binghamton Residents Charged After Teen Stabbed in Johnson City

Johnson City police say three Binghamton teenagers face felony charges following a stabbing in the village linked to a social media dispute.

Investigators said a 16-year-old boy was injured in the attack, which occurred in the area of Harry L. Drive and North Harrison Street shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday.

Some police officers provided medical assistance to the youth who had been stabbed while others circulated in the neighborhood looking for others who were involved.

Johnson City police said a short time later, an officer saw 18-year-old Tyheem Jordan of Binghamton toss a jacket into a vehicle. The officer looked into the car and noticed a small handgun near the jacket. The weapon was a loaded 9mm ghost gun.

Detectives viewed a video recording from a nearby business that showed Jordan wielding the gun while chasing the boy who had been stabbed.

A second suspect in the incident - 18-year-old Luke Lucas - was taken into custody at his Binghamton residence.

A third suspect - a 17-year-old boy - was found in Binghamton Friday morning.

Police said the youth who was stabbed was hospitalized in stable condition.

All three suspects have been charged with attempted assault. Jordan and the 17-year-old suspect also were charged with criminal possession of a weapon. Lucas was charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Jordan and Lucas were arraigned and sent to Broome County Jail. The younger suspect was being held by police pending his arraignment.

