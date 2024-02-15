Binghamton May Get Tough on Illegal Off-Road Vehicle Drivers

The city of Binghamton could start cracking down on people who illegally operate dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles on neighborhood streets.

Mayor Jared Kraham on Thursday said he's proposing a law to impose fines of up to $1,000 for those who drive off-road vehicles on Binghamton streets.

In a news released, Kraham said city residents "have voiced their frustrations with the excessive noise and public safety concerns" caused by the illegal use of such vehicles.

A vehicle seized by police after it was being operated on a city street. Photo: City of Binghamton A vehicle seized by police after it was being operated on a city street. (Photo: City of Binghamton) loading...

The mayor said the legislation he plans to send to city council would increase the consequences for people who break the law.

The proposal would allow police to impound illegally operated off-road vehicles. An owner could be charged a $2,000 redemption fee, along with towing and storage charges, to get a vehicle back.

All-terrain vehicles, dirt bikes, dune buggies and go-carts are prohibited on city streets.

An 18-year-old man was critically injured last June while illegally operating a dirt bike on Binghamton's South Side. He was traveling east in the westbound lane on Vestal Avenue when the bike struck a sport utility vehicle, a post office and a mailbox in front of the building.

Kraham said the proposed law will be submitted for consideration at a city council work session on February 26.

