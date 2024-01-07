Bar Wars: Yet Another Tavern to Open in Downtown Binghamton

This may be another big year for Binghamton restaurant and bar openings as plans for another new downtown establishment are being made public.

Black Sheep Tavern is expected to start operating this spring. Renovations are being made for the future business at 142 Washington Street.

Developer Mark Yonaty said the Black Sheep will be a "fun bar with a very limited menu." He said while it will be "nothing extraordinary" but it will be another reason to visit downtown Binghamton.

The tavern will operate in a 1,500-square-foot space that was most recently occupied by a hookah bar called Café Oasis.

Yonaty opened Courtside Bar and Grill at 56 Court Street in late October. He said he hopes Black Sheep Tavern will be operational within 60 to 90 days.

The Black Sheep will be located next door to Stadium 138, a beer garden developed by former Binghamton mayor Richard David. That establishment officially opened last Friday.

The future Black Sheep Tavern will be located next door to the just-opened Stadium 138 sports bar on Washington Street in downtown Binghamton. Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News The future Black Sheep Tavern will be located next door to the just-opened Stadium 138 sports bar on Washington Street in downtown Binghamton. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

At the moment, Yonaty is focused on final preparations ahead of the official opening of Station 45 American Chop House at the old Lackawanna Station on Lewis Street.

Yonaty said several private parties were held at the new restaurant during the holiday season. He expects Station 45 will be open for dinner in late January.

A "Station 45" sign behind the bar of the new Binghamton restaurant. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) A "Station 45" sign behind the bar of the new Binghamton restaurant. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Contact WNBF News reporter Bob Joseph: bob@wnbf.com . For breaking news and updates on developing stories, follow @BinghamtonNow on Twitter.

TIMELESS: Bestselling Musicians of the ’70s, Then and Now Using historical Billboard charts and top song and album lists from the 1970s, Stacker spotlighted 25 of the bestselling musicians of the decade. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Biggest snowfalls recorded in New York history Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in New York using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Gallery Credit: Stacker