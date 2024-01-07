Bar Wars: Yet Another Tavern to Open in Downtown Binghamton
This may be another big year for Binghamton restaurant and bar openings as plans for another new downtown establishment are being made public.
Black Sheep Tavern is expected to start operating this spring. Renovations are being made for the future business at 142 Washington Street.
Developer Mark Yonaty said the Black Sheep will be a "fun bar with a very limited menu." He said while it will be "nothing extraordinary" but it will be another reason to visit downtown Binghamton.
The tavern will operate in a 1,500-square-foot space that was most recently occupied by a hookah bar called Café Oasis.
Yonaty opened Courtside Bar and Grill at 56 Court Street in late October. He said he hopes Black Sheep Tavern will be operational within 60 to 90 days.
The Black Sheep will be located next door to Stadium 138, a beer garden developed by former Binghamton mayor Richard David. That establishment officially opened last Friday.
At the moment, Yonaty is focused on final preparations ahead of the official opening of Station 45 American Chop House at the old Lackawanna Station on Lewis Street.
Yonaty said several private parties were held at the new restaurant during the holiday season. He expects Station 45 will be open for dinner in late January.
