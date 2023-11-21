We all want to stay warm inside our house in winter. Nobody wants to freeze, but nobody wants to spend a ton of money on heating bills either.

So, what's the perfect temperature for New Yorkers to set their thermostats at during the cold months?

Finding the Right Temperature for Your Home

The right temperature for your home in the winter depends on a few things . The U.S. Department of Energy says that you should set your thermostat between 68-78, but remember that each degree below 68° saves you up to 5% on your heating bill.

That being said, you need to find the temperature that works best for you and your family. If you like a warm and toasty home, maybe the higher end of the scale is best for you. If you don't mind a chill in the air, try lowering the temperature to save some money.

Insulation is Key

The amount of insulation in your home plays an important role in keeping a consistent temperature. Bad or no insulation allows heat to escape and allows for cold air to seep in. Don't believe me, take at look on your roof after a snowstorm and then peek at your neighbors rooftop. Is your snow melting while theirs stay intake?

No to low insulation means higher heating bills, and NOBODY wants that. If your house isn’t well insulated, look into some insulation upgrades or weather stripping until you can save up for better insulation to keep cold air out and warm air in.

Tips to Save Money This Winter

It never hurts to use a draft stopper or a door snake to block chilly drafts from coming in under doors. You can set your ceiling fan to run in reverse so it pushes warm air down into the room. Keep curtains and blinds closed at night to keep heat from leaving through windows.

Use space heaters or electric blankets to help heat specific areas but you want to make sure to keep an eye on them and never leave either one turned on when you’re not at home. It probably isn't a bad idea to unplug them if your going to be away for a long time.

