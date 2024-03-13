New York State is home to lots of lovely birds of all shapes, colors, and sizes including our official state bird, which was designated in 1970 and is the Eastern Bluebird.

According to the New York State Department of Education, New York is home to more than 240 species of birds that breed in the state as well as home to more than 450 birds that spend at least a portion of each year in the state.

It's hard not to notice all of the birds as we go about daily life, but when was the last time you stopped to watch them? When was the last time you took a minute to take a closer look and learn more about the beautiful creatures that we spend life with?

We thought that it might be interesting to take a look at the birds of New York. No, not all 240 species that call New York home, but 29 of the most popular "backyard" birds that you're likely to spot on any random day no matter if you live in a rural, suburban, or Urban environment.

29 Beautiful Backyard Birds of New York State

