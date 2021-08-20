‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ back in NJ through Labor Day
The New Jersey Office of the Attorney General and its Division of Highway Traffic Safety have announced the return of the annual "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign, to be conducted by police departments statewide beginning Friday and lasting through Labor Day weekend.
In a release, the OAG said HTS has awarded $505,500 in grants to 98 law enforcement agencies for the purposes of enhanced patrols and sobriety checkpoints.
Hundreds of additional jurisdictions are expected to participate outside of those receiving grant money.
State and national statistics, along with those independently kept by AAA, indicate that fatal crashes caused by impaired driving tend to spike during the summer months, beginning Memorial Day weekend.
The Division of Highway Traffic Safety is recommending some tips for social outings that involve alcohol:
- Identify a designated driver
- Take the keys of friends who have been drinking
- Get a ride home or call a taxi or rideshare if you have been drinking
- Offer alcohol-free beverages at your own parties
- Talk to teenage children about drinking and driving, and offer to pick them up no questions asked
- Pull over and call police with the information of someone you suspect is an impaired driver.
Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.