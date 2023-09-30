Distracted driving is a huge concern on roads across the United States. As a result, many states, including New York, have implemented laws to discourage drivers from using their cell phones while behind the wheel. But what are the specific regulations in New York when it comes to simply holding your cell phone while driving, and can you really get a ticket for it?

In New York, using a handheld mobile device while driving is against the law - plain and simple. This means that holding your cell phone, even if you're not actually using it while operating a vehicle can end with you receiving a traffic ticket.

According to the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), the use of a handheld mobile phone or a portable electronic device while driving is explicitly prohibited. This is everything from talking on the phone to texting, checking emails, or using social media apps. It is important to note that these restrictions apply even while stopped at a traffic signal or in congested traffic.

The penalties for violating the cell phone use law in New York vary depending on the number of offenses. For a first offense, drivers can face fines ranging from $50 to $200. If a second offense occurs within 18 months, the penalty increases to a range of $200 to $250. For a third offense within 18 months, the fine can escalate to an amount between $50 and $450. Multiple violations can also lead to additional consequences, such as increased insurance rates or even the suspension of your driver's license.

While holding and using a handheld device is not allowed, drivers are allowed to use hands-free technology, such as Bluetooth devices or speakerphones. Additionally, there are exemptions for emergency calls made to law enforcement agencies, medical providers, fire departments, or other emergency services.

Law enforcement agencies in New York take the enforcement of these laws seriously. They employ various techniques, such as increased patrols, to catch drivers who engage in this dangerous behavior. Additionally, they may even use specialized equipment to detect drivers who are using their cell phones.

