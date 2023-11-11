How Close Is New York To Becoming Cashless?

The world has changed in so many ways thanks to COVID-19 and one of the changes is the use of cash. More and more states (including New York) and places are going cashless.

Going to Syracuse to watch a football or basketball game at the JMA Wireless Dome? They don't take cash so plan accordingly. Whether we want to or not, we have to use touchless payment options like Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay. This is leading to a cashless society

As a matter of fact, the United States is predicted to become the world's largest market for cashless transactions by 2027. Some have argued that this is leading to the end times, you can decide for yourself here.

Top States Heading Towards a Cashless Future

Research by Casino Canada has shown that Texas, Alabama, and Florida are the top three states leading the way towards a cashless future in the USA. The study analyzed payment app search volumes in relation to each state's population.

Texas appears to be the state most prepared for a cashless society, with PayPal, Cash App, and Venmo being the top payment apps searched for in the Lone Star State. PayPal, Cash App along with Afterpay are favored in Alabama. In Florida, PayPal, Cash App, and Venmo are the leading payment apps.

Popular Payment Apps in New York

But what about New York? While not in the top three, the Empire State scored a 6.432 in the rankings, putting it ahead of Georgia and California. New Yorkers like to search for Apple Pay and Venmo when it comes to payment apps. This does suggest that New Yorkers are open to moving towards a cashless society.

It seems clear that the trend towards a cashless society is only going to continue, and the results of this research show us which states are leading the way. New York may not be in the top three, but the state is preparing to join the movement towards a touchless payment society.

