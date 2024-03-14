Does Binghamton Have the Most Irish Ancestry in New York?

Binghamton loves St. Patrick’s Day so much that we hang Irish flags from our lampposts each year, host a huge parade featuring the Mummers from Philadelphia, and virtually all restaurants in town serve everything from bangers and mash to corned beef and cabbage.

But, when it comes to Irish ancestry, does Binghamton have the most Irish heritage in New York?

As St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are observed around the United States, one Upstate New York town can hold claim to having the most Irish ancestry. Although it is not Binghamton, the number of Irish in Binghamton is still impressive.

According to Irish Central, the most Irish place in New York is the town of Pearl River which is located in Rockland County where 52 percent of residents can claim Irish heritage.

Get our free mobile app

Irish Central looked at New York towns with a population of at least 100,000 people to determine which had the highest concentration of Irish and all of the towns in its top six list are located in the New York City area.

On the other hand, Shane Co. ranked the top 100 most populated cities in the United States to find out which city has the highest percentage of Irish ancestry, and, number one on the top 100 list went to Albany where 21 percent of the population is Irish.

Considering that the Shane Co. list was comprised of large cities and Binghamton is not a very large city, it is definitely impressive that the Irish population in Binghamton is only a few points behind Albany at 18.1 percent or just over 44,000 people!

Most Americans Don't Know These Irish Slang Drinking Words It's not even Irish Gaelic, but Hiberno-English can also be difficult to understand. Here's a list of drinking-related slang terms commonly used on the Emerald Isle. Gallery Credit: Kate Robinson

The Ultimate Guide to 32 Of the Best Upstate New York Irish Pubs There is nothing quite like a visit to an Irish pub on St. Patrick's Day. Here are 32 of Upstate's "greenest" pubs!

There are all kinds of bars. Lounges, sports bars, dance club bars, etc. But there is something so warm and friendly, so old-timey, so "Cheers-like" about an Irish pub. Back in the day the denizens of these friendly places were usually blue collar working men and women who stopped at their neighborhood Irish bar to chat and visit after getting out of the local factory. On weekends the pub was crowded with happy people, our parents and grandparents, enjoying a sip, Bing Crosby on the jukebox, and a bowl of Irish stew.

Today, you are more than likely to find the demographics of an Irish pub a whole lot younger. And that is a good thing.

This gallery looks at 32 of the best Irish pubs in Upstate New York.

See you at one of them for St. Paddy's Day! Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio