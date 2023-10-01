Upstate New York Fall Festival Named One of the Best in U.S.

Fall is here and we have great news for Upstate New York! One of our fall festivals has been named one of the top 10 fall festivals in the entire United States! The Great Cortland Pumpkinfest made it to USA Today’s 10Best list as one of the top 10 fall festivals in America Can you believe it?

We've all heard the saying "turn into a pumpkin" and in the case of Cortland, downtown will be turned into a pumpkin wonderland for two days. The 26th annual Great Cortland Pumpkinfest ranked number 9 on the 10Best list.

The Great Cortland Pumpkinfest

The 2023 edition of the Great Cortland Pumpkinfest is happening on Saturday, October 7th, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, October 8th, from noon to 5 p.m. The best part? Admission is absolutely free!

This festival has tons of activities for everyone to enjoy, like hayrides, a craft market, and of course, lots of pumpkins. Kids can have a blast at the petting zoo, take pony rides, and enjoy all the fun in the special Kid Zone.

Adults can grab a drink at the Pumpkin Pub, enjoy the live music, and check out the amazing fall creations from over 50 local crafters. What's a Fall Festival without delicious food from the local vendors? It's the perfect way to celebrate fall.

This is the only New York event that made USA Today's list, so don't miss out on your chance for a weekend of fall fun for young and old alike at Upstate New York’s Great Cortland Pumpkinfest!

