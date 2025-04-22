Broome County District Attorney Paul Battisti has announced that 18-year-old Daziar Gadson, also known as Daziar Blunt, of Binghamton, was sentenced to nine years in New York State Prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision.

The sentencing took place on April 18, 2025, in Broome County Court before the Honorable Carol A. Cocchiola. Gadson previously pleaded guilty to Attempted Murder in the Second Degree on January 9, 2025.

The Incident

The conviction of Gadsion stems from a drive-by shooting that occurred on August 3, 2024. Binghamton Police responded to reports of gunfire near Conklin Avenue and Felters Road.

Upon arrival, investigators found that Gadson fired at a 19-year-old male victim while he was refueling his vehicle. The shooting was carried out from a moving vehicle and was determined to be a targeted act of violence.

District Attorney Addresses Gun Violence

“This case demonstrates the very real danger posed by illegally possessed firearms in our community,” said District Attorney Battisti. “We will not tolerate gun violence in Broome County. My office will continue to ensure collaborative policing continues to occur in Broome County.”

Case Investigated and Prosecuted Locally

The Binghamton Police Department led the investigation. Senior Assistant District Attorney Sarah Dean prosecuted the case on behalf of the Broome County District Attorney’s Office.

