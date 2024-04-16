If you live in New York, have kids and are struggling to make ends meet, here is some very good news that could bring a smile to your face. This could also bring some relief to your wallet.

In 2024, New York is one of the states that will be sending out Child Tax Credit payments.

What is the Child Tax Credit?

According to a recent article on MSN, the Child Tax Credit is a program that is going to help bring financial support to families with children. It's nice to see that New York is doing something to put in your pocket instead of taking it out. It's about giving help to those who need it most.

How to Get the Child Tax Credit

You might be wondering how this whole thing works. If you're part of an eligible family, you have some options when it comes to the Child Tax Credit. You can claim 33% of the federal child tax credit and federal additional child tax credit for qualifying children, OR you could get $100 for each qualifying child. New York also gives child tax credits to children under the age of 4 too.

A Little Boost for Families

If you're a parent in New York, this is some welcome news and something to look forward to. These payments can make a real difference in your family's financial future. It's like a little boost that can go towards childcare, education, or making ends meet.

Keep an eye out for the Child Tax Credit payments coming your way from the Empire State because every little bit counts.

