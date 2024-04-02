Data Breach Exposes Millions of New Yorkers on Dark Web

Millions of New Yorkers have been blindsided by the news that their personal data may have been part of a massive dark web leak.

In a concerning development, AT&T, the largest telecommunications network in the United States, has revealed that personal data belonging to approximately 73 million customers has been leaked on the dark web. The leaked information reportedly includes social security numbers (SSNs), passcodes, and contact details.

Details of the AT&T Data Breach

According to AT&T, a dataset containing customer information was recently discovered on the dark web, a hidden part of the internet where illegal activities often take place. The dataset is said to include data from around 7.6 million existing AT&T account holders and 65.4 million former users, totaling approximately 73 million compromised accounts. While the source of the breach is yet to be determined, AT&T acknowledges the possibility that it may have originated from either AT&T or one of its vendors.

Impacted Data and Notification of Customers

The compromised personal information is believed to have been obtained from records dated back to 2019 or earlier. AT&T states that the leaked data does not include personal financial information or call history. However, the sensitive information that may have been exposed includes passcodes, SSNs, email and mailing addresses, phone numbers, and birth dates. AT&T has taken immediate action, resetting passcodes and initiating an investigation into the breach. The company has committed to notifying all 7.6 million affected existing account holders.

Previous AT&T Breach and Potential Consequences

This breach follows a similar incident in 2021, which AT&T did not acknowledge at the time. During that breach, a hacker claimed to possess data from 70 million AT&T customers, including their names, addresses, phone numbers, SSNs, and dates of birth.

AT&T Response and Customer Impact

AT&T has already begun notifying affected customers and is implementing measures to enhance security. The company urges affected individuals to remain vigilant and protect against potential identity theft or fraudulent activities. Cybersecurity experts recommend regularly changing passwords and implementing multi-factor authentication as additional layers of protection. Anyone who suspects their personal information might have been compromised is advised to closely monitor financial accounts and credit reports for any suspicious activity.

10 Most Expensive Places To Live In New York It's no secret that when you live in New York State, you pay a lot in taxes. Where are the 10 most expensive places to live in our state?

Here were the 10 most expensive places to live in New York State: Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler