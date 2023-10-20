New York State Liquor & Wine Stores Now Have Expanded Sunday Hours

Remember back in the day when you couldn't buy beer or liquor on a Sunday? Well, that changed, but the hours were limited.

But that has also just changed. On October 14th (2023), New York State Governor Kathy Hochul signed the following:

Legislation S.5731/A.6941 "allows for the sale of beer, mead, braggot, and cider on any day of the week including Sundays." Now, New York State wine and liquor stores are allowed to expand Sunday hours so that they can open at 10 a.m. and close at 10 p.m.

Across New York, breweries, distilleries, and other alcoholic beverage businesses are creating jobs and expanding economic opportunity. I'm proud to sign this legislation that will modernize the laws governing the sales of alcoholic beverages in New York. - New York State Governor Kathy Hochul

Governor Kathy Hochul's signature on the new law also extends the length of validity of a brewer’s license from one year to three years. In addition, the law lets businesses prepare and keep drinks containing alcohol in pressurized dispensing machines.

We applaud the continued efforts by our Governor and the Legislature to help small businesses succeed and protect public safety by addressing antiquated liquor laws. With this legislative package, our licensed businesses will grow economically and face less governmental burden and legislative restraint. - New York State Liquor Authority Chair Lily M. Fan

Other legislation includes allowing retail stores to sell complementary gifts and promotional items related to wine and spirit sales, and parcels of land to the list of premises that are exempt from the provisions of law which generally restrict manufacturers/wholesalers and retailers from sharing an interest in a liquor license.

