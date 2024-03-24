New York’s Smallest Apartment Costs The Same As These Binghamton Spots

As I was surfing through the World Wide Web as the kids used to call it, I ran across a video of a New York City apartment that I found interesting on TikTok.

The person (who goes by the name 'thatnycentralpage') takes you on a short video tour of what is described as a 'studio apartment' and is the Smallest NYC apartment known to human life! He states that the apartment is for real, not a joke. I believe him.

It is just one room. No kitchen, no bathroom, just a nine-by-six-foot room. Ad it is considered an apartment. It's about the size of a closet. But there is a bonus. It has a window air-conditioner. The videographer notes that there is a shared bathroom on the floor where other similar apartments are located.

He makes a point that even though it's tiny, for just $1200 a month, you get to live in Midtown West, New York City, so I guess that's a deal. Now I thought it might be interesting to compare this tiniest NYC apartment, if you want to call it that, with what you might find for that same price range in Binghamton.

You will certainly get a lot more room for your $1200, but then again, this isn't Manhattan, is it?

Take a look at this tiny NYC apartment for $1200 and then below that, take a look at what we found in the Binghamton area for the same monthly price.

