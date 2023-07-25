Do you have any weekend plans?

How about trying one of the best restaurants in the state of New Jersey, two of which are right in Atlantic City, according to NJ Monthly Magazine. The magazine listed the Top 30 restaurants in the state from north to south and everywhere in between.

So which two restaurants made their list?

How about the very popular, Cafe 2825. This is one of the toughest spots in the city to get a table, located at 2825 Atlantic Ave in Atlantic City, it's one place you must-try if you are in town or even a local.

This 37-year-old, family-run neighborhood gem sets itself apart from the many Italian restaurants at the Shore with peerless service, including theatrical tableside preparation of Caesar salad, cacio e pepe and hand-pressed burrata. The treasury of family recipes was passed down to chef/owner Joseph Lautato and his wife, Ginny, in the 1980s. Many are still on the menu, unchanged. Among them are clams oreganata and stuffed zucchini blossoms. With many ardent regulars and only 55 seats (until an expansion due next year), 2825 is a tough table. Pro tip: If you can, stop by and make a reservation in person. BYO.

I have heard a ton of great things about Cafe 2825, but have yet to be able to get a table - but I will continue to try!

Up next is Ocean Steak at Ocean Casino Resort at 500 Boardwalk.

The city by the sea has no shortage of steak houses, a genre that goes hand in glove with casinos and conventions. This one, known until recently as American Cut, in the Ocean Casino Resort, is where you go for celebratory, price-no-object dinners to feast on caviar, aged cuts of luxury beef, all the expected sides, and Jersey diver scallops with a downright addictive corn purée, all mated with perfectly made cocktails and a well-rounded wine list featuring plenty of bold reds. Impeccable service and stunning ocean views contribute to making this the best steak house at the Shore.

This is one of my favorite spots at Ocean. It was formerly American Cut, but is still a place you have to try when you are in the city. This has been voted Best Steakhouse in Casino Player Magazine’s for both 2021 & 2022 Best of Dining & Nightlife Awards.