In a world where people seem to never agree on anything, Pizza is one of the most popular foods with an estimated 5 billion pizzas sold around the world each year. If you are hosting a party or event, typically one of the safest food options is a big Pizza Pie for everyone to share and enjoy.

Considering that 30 percent of Americans admit to eating pizza at least once per week, it makes sense that there are so many Pizza options around the United States. Everyone has their favorite pizza style: From Deep Dish to Thin Crust, Brick Oven to Sicilian, Neapolitan to Detroit-Style, you can find all the options in New Jersey.

But there is nothing worse than being disappointed by poor-quality pizza. That's why the website 24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the Pizza Chains you must avoid. They gathered reviews from different websites and blogs to find the top five worst Pizza Chains in the United States.

Three of the five Pizza Chains you should avoid are in New Jersey - Here is the Pizza you should steer clear of for your next party, event, or last-minute dinner plans:

Domino's Pizza is 5th worst reviewed pizza in the USA (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) loading...

*Domino's Pizza: Over 175 Locations in New Jersey (5th Worst Pizza Chain in the United States)

-Despite their efforts to improve the quality of their product and Public Image, Domino's Pizza still has issues producing quality pizza consistently. According to 24/7 Wall St, Domino's has Low-quality toppings and their pizzas have gotten mid to low grades from many reviewers. Also, Domino's makes some of the most Unhealthy Pizzas in the United States.

Little Caesars Pizza is ranked as 3rd worst Pizza Chain in America Photos from Google Maps loading...

*Little Caesars Pizza: 20 Locations in New Jersey (3rd Worst Pizza Chain in the United States)

-“HOT-N-READY Pizza" is what they promise, but Little Caesars is considered cheap and mediocre at best. 24/7 Wall St. says Little Caesars Pizza is made with low-quality ingredients and many reviewers say the Pizzas are "not very good...or worse" - Yikes!

Chuck E. Cheese Pizza is Number One Worst Review Pizza in USA Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images loading...

*Chuck E. Cheese: Over 12 Locations in New Jersey (Ranked Number One Worst Pizza Chain in the United States)

-We have all been to kids' birthday parties at Chuck E. Cheese and while it has some good entertainment options for children, the Pizza quality is poor. According to 24/7 Wall St, the Chuck E. Cheese Pizza features Cheese that "Tastes artificial" and "Cardboard-like Crust" with poor-quality toppings. Plus don't forget the high prices for the low quality Pizza.

After reading about those lousy Pizzas, maybe it is best to avoid any nightmares by buying your next pie from a local Pizza Shop instead of taking the risk with a Pizza Chain. I want my money's worth when I get some Pizza and the local Pizza Parlor in your town looks like better quality than any of those Pizza Chains.