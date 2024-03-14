We know that inflation has impacted the national economy and we all feel it in our daily lives. Even though New Jersey is home to the third-highest household expenses in the United States, many people still cringe when they see the total amount due on their bills each month.

In New Jersey, the average property tax bill increased by more than $300 last year, setting a new state record of over $9,800 for the median property tax bill. The website NJ Spotlight News gathered information from the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs to find out which municipalities have seen the largest increase in the property tax bill.

What South Jersey Towns Saw The Highest Property Tax Increase

Over 92 percent of New Jersey Municipalities saw a property tax bill increase in 2023 and eleven of those saw double-digit increases. Three of the top ten highest property tax increases in South Jersey are municipalities that saw a double-digit increase.

1. Washington Township 29.5 percent

2. Tavistock Borough 27.4 percent

3. Mantoloking Borough 19.1 Percent

4. Avalon 9.9 percent

5. Beach Haven Borough 8.8 percent

6. Tuckerton 8.6 percent

7. Long Beach Township 8.5 percent

8. Mantua Township 8.4 percent

9. Willingboro Township 8 percent

10. Sea Isle City 7.6 percent

According to NJ Spotlight News, the South Jersey towns that saw the biggest Property Tax decrease are Shiloh in Cumberland County (-6.6 percent) and Atlantic City (-5.8 percent).

These Atlantic County Municipalities had the Highest Property Tax Increase

*Brigantine 7.3 percent increase

*Longport 6.9 percent

*Margate 6.7 percent

*Hamilton Township 5.6 percent

*Ventnor 5.3 percent

*Estell Manor 5.1 percent

Aside from Atlantic City, the only other Atlantic County municipality that saw their average Property Tax decrease was Egg Harbor City (-0.5 percent).

These Cape May County Towns saw the Highest Property Tax Increase

*Avalon 9.9 percent

*Sea Isle City 7.6 percent

*Stone Harbor 7.1 percent

*West Wildwood 7.1 percent

*Ocean City 6.1 percent

*Cape May 5.1 percent

Six of the South Jersey towns that saw the Highest Property Tax increases are on the following list of New Jersey fastest-shrinking towns:

