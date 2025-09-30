The fall season officially got underway at the Jersey Shore this week.

As soon as the summer ends, locals start to think about getting away, even if it's just for a 3-day weekend. Well, you're in luck, South Jersey has some of the best destinations in the state. Let's explore.

World Atlas listed 9 Ideal New Jersey Destinations for a 3-Day Weekend in 2025 and 3 South Jersey locations that made the list.

Who's ready for a 3-day adventure?

With 3 spots in the top 9, South Jersey has some great options to visit, even if it's just a short trip.

Here are the 3 Places to Visit in South Jersey for a 3-Day Weekend, according to World Atlas.

Cape May: Victorian Charm and Coastal Beauty

Cape May is a picturesque coastal resort town in southern New Jersey, distinguished for its pristine Atlantic Coast beaches, grand Victorian homes, and a vibrant shopping district in the city's heart.

Ocean City: Family-Friendly Fun at the Shore

This 8-mile beach strip remains abuzz with seaside stores, amusement centers, pizza parlors, and numerous other local businesses. Visiting parents can take their kids to Playland's Castaway Cove for non-stop fun, featuring go-kart racing, arcade games, mini golf, thrill rides, and more.

Burlington: History and Craft Breweries Along the River

This Delaware River community entices travelers with its rich history, astounding riverfront, and buzzing craft brewery scene. Burlington was established in the 1780s and maintains a rustic historic district that provides a feel for its bygone years.

Full List of 9 Destinations Across the State

Looking for a 3-Day Weekend in New Jersey? Here is the full list of the 9 towns that made the list.