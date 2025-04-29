The very popular Village Pub in Sweedboro has been closed since June due to a small fire that caused damage to the restaurant. Since then, they have been working to repair the place, to hopefully be ready for a late spring or early summer opening.

Village Pub Swedesboro: Reopening Soon After Fire

However, it looks like the laid-back neighborhood tavern that features live entertainment and a sizable menu of burgers, sandwiches, and an extensive beer menu is reopening soon at 5 Village Center in Swedesboro, and they are hiring.

Visit Their Washington Twp. Location in the Meantime

In the meantime, fans of the popular Village Pub have been checking out their Washington Township location at 139 Egg Harbor Road, which has a ton of great beer options, with 28 draft lines including domestics, IPAS, and beer from some local breweries.

They featured the classics like Miller Lite, Bud Light, Coors Light, along with IPAs like Bonesaw SWOOSH, MudHen's Wildwood Haze, Dogfish Head 60 Minute IPA, and Fiddlehead.

Here is a look at the beer menu the day I visited the Village Pub in Washington Township.

The beer menu from the Village Pub in Sewell, NJ

Their menu is filled with great gastropub burgers, flatbread pizzas, their famous wings, plenty of entree items, salads, burgers, sandwiches, and plenty of appetizers and snacks.

What to Expect at the Swedesboro Location

I was recently at the Washington Township location and enjoyed their beer selection and had their traditional wings, and left impressed. It was a really good crowd for a Saturday afternoon when I was there, with the Flyers game on the TV and plenty of orange and black jerseys on throughout the building.

Looking to join the team? Click here to apply to Village Pub Swedesboro.