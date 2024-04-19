The Phillies have had some big contributions the past few years from guys like Bryson Stott, Alec Bohm, Johan Rojas and hope to get quality bullpen innings from Orion Kerkering.

But is there more help on the way?

National MLB Columnist Joel Reuter put together his MLB Farm System Rankings for the 2024 Season, ranking all 30 teams farm systems. He broke down the talent in each teams system by three tiers, with a Tier 1 player being a player who has elite skill sets and All-Star potential. A Tier 2 player has a good chance of becoming impact contributors. Tier 3 players are prospects who profile as fringe MLB contributors or young players who are still too raw to project any higher.

Get our free mobile app

The Phillies system was ranked right about in the middle of the pack, coming in at No. 16 overall out of 30 teams.

Who are the Top 10 prospects in the Phillies system?

1. RHP Andrew Painter (Tier 1)

2. RHP Mick Abel (Tier 1)

3. OF Justin Crawford (Tier 1)

4. 3B Aidan Miller (Tier 1)

5. SS Starlyn Caba (Tier 2)

6. RHP Orion Kerkering (Tier 2)

7. SS Bryan Rincon (Tier 3)

8. C Eduardo Tait (Tier 3)

9. SS William Bergolla (Tier 3)

10. SS Devin Saltiban (Tier 3)

The Phillies have three Tier 1 players with two pitchers, Andrew Painter and Mick Abel, along with outfielder Justin Crawford and third baseman Aidan Miller all projected as players with elite skill sets and All-Star potential.

While Painter is out for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery last July, the 20-year old should compete for a spot in the rotation next spring in Clearwater. Abel is pitching at Triple-A Lehigh Valley and started for the National League in the 2023 All-Star Futures Game.

Crawford was the teams first-round pick in 2022 and also represented the National League in the 2023 All-Star Futures Game.

Miller's swing is already opening eyes at Clearwater this season and through eight games this season he is slashing.303/.368/.576, with three doubles, two home runs and even has five stolen bases.

Another Phillies Prospect to keep an eye on?

According to Reuter one prospect to keep an eye on is 17-year-old shortstop Starlyn Caba, who came in at No. 5 on this list.

Caba has the highest ceiling among a handful of intriguing young middle infielders in the lower levels of the Philadelphia system. The 18-year-old signed for $3 million as part of the 2023 international class, and his 55-hit, 60-speed profile was on full display in his pro debut last year. He hit .301/.423/.346 with 40 hits and 16 steals in 38 games in the Dominican Summer League, and a hot start this year could vault him onto Top 100 lists.

The one guy who will help out the 2024 team is relief pitcher Orion Kerkering, who was a part of the Phillies 2023 postseason roster. He was the No. 6 rated prospect in the system and a Tier 2 prospect.

In the National League East, the Miami Marlins No. 29 overall, the Braves were No. 24, the Nationals were No. 20, Phillies were ranked 16th, the Mets came in at No. 12, which was the best in the division.