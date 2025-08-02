This weekend, the Philadelphia Phillies will honor one of the best players in franchise history with an incredible list of players invited to participate in the weekend festivities.

The 2007 National League MVP Award Winner, Jimmy Rollins is a four-time Gold Glove winner and three-time All-Star selection in his 17-year MLB Career. His 2,090 games played is the second most in Franchise History, and Rollins' 2306 Hits in a Phillies uniform is the most in team history.

Joining Jimmy Rollins to be inducted into the Phillies Wall of Fame this weekend is former General Manager Ed Wade. Wade started as an Assistant to the General Manager for Phillies GM Lee Thomas until he was promoted to AGM in 1995 and later was named Vice President of Baseball Operations and General Manager in 1998.

Wade was directly involved in the drafting of future Phillies star players Rollins, Chase Utley, Ryan Howard, Cole Hamels, Ryan Madsen, and Brett Myers. Wade also acquired Shane Victorino, hired Manager Charlie Manuel, and was credited by the next General Manager, Pat Gillick, for laying the foundation for the 2008 Phillies World Series Championship team.

Wade and Rollins will be inducted into the Wall of Fame on Friday Night. The Phillies will honor newly enshired Baseball Hall of Famer Dick Allen on Saturday. Then on Sunday, the organization will pay tribute to the 1950 Phillies team that unexpectedly reached the World Series with future hall of famers Richie Ashburn and Robin Roberts on the team nicknamed "The Wiz Kids".

There is a wild list of former coaches and players invited to Philadelphia this weekend

There is a total of 52 former players, coaches, and members of the organization who were "Officially" invited to be a part of Phillies alumni weekend at Citzens Bank Park.

How many of these guys do you remember Phillies fans? (List is in Alphabetical order):

*Bobby Abreu: Wall of Famer, Phillies Outfielder 1998-2006, 2-time All-Star selection

*Ruben Amaro Jr: 2008 World Series champion (assistant GM), 2009 NL champion General Manager, and 1993 NL championship Phillies Outfielder

*Larry Andersen: Pitcher with the 1983 and 1993 Phillies teams that won the National League Championship. Long-time Phillies radio broadcaster

*Marlon Anderson: Phillies second baseman 1998-2002

*Mick Billmeyer: Phillies Coach for 2008 World Series champion team and 2009 NL champion team

*Bob Boone: Wall of Famer, 1980 World Series champion, Phillies Catcher 1972-1981

*Larry Bowa: Wall of Famer, 1980 World Series championship Shortstop, Phillies Coach with 1993 NL champion team

*John Briggs: Phillies Outfielder from 1964-71

*Steve Carlton: Baseball Hall of Famer, Phillies Wall of Famer, 1980 World Series champion and 1983 NL champion Phillies Pitcher

*Larry Christenson: 1980 World Series champion and 1983 NL champion Phillies Pitcher

*Doug Clemens: Phillies Outfielder from 1966-68

*Roly de Armas: Phillies Coach with 2008 World Series championship team

*Rich Dubee: Phillies Pitching Coach for 2008 World Series champions and 2009 NL champions

*Mariano Duncan: Phillies Infielder with the 1993 NL championship team

*Ben Francisco: Acquired in the Cliff Lee trade, Outfielder for 2009 NL championship team

*Gene Garber: Phillies Pitcher from 1974-78

*Pat Gillick: Baseball Hall of Famer, Phillies Wall of Famer, 2008 World Series champion General manager

*Wayne Gomes: Phillies Pitcher from 1997-2001

*Tommy Greene: Phillies Pitcher for 1993 NL championship Team

*Greg Gross: Phillies Outfielder/First Baseman for 1980 World Series champion and 1983 NL champion teams

*Cole Hamels: Phillies Pitcher for 2008 World Series champion and 2009 NL champion teams, 2008 World Series MVP

*Terry Harmon: Phillies Infielder from 1967-77

*Ramon Henderson: Phillies Bullpen Coach from 1998-2008

*Ryan Howard: 2006 NL MVP, Phillies First Baseman for 2008 World Series championship team, and 2009 NL championship team

*Keith Hughes: Phillies Outfielder in 1987

*Raúl Ibañez: Phillies Outfielder for 2009 NL championship team

*Steve Jeltz: Phillies Infielder for 1983 NL championship team

*Joe Kerrigan: Phillies Pitching Coach 2003-04

*John Kruk: Phillies Wall of Famer, First Baseman for 1993 NL championship team

*Greg Legg: Phillies Infielder 1986-87

*Mark Leiter Sr: Phillies Pitcher 1997-98

*Mike Lieberthal: Phillies Wall of Famer, Phillies Catcher 1994-2006

*Greg Luzinski: Phillies Wall of Famer, Outfielder for 1980 World Series championship team

*Art Mahaffey: Phillies Pitcher 1960-65

*Garry Maddox: Phillies Outfielder for 1980 World Series championship team

*Charlie Manuel: Phillies Wall of Famer, Manager for 2008 World Series championship and 2009 NL championship teams

*Pedro Martinez: Baseball Hall of Famer, Phillies Pitcher for 2009 NL championship team

*Gary “Sarge” Matthews: Phillies Outfielder for 1983 NL championship team

*Jamie Moyer: Phillies Pitcher for 2008 World Series championship and 2009 NL championship teams.

*Dickie Noles: Phillies Pitcher for 1980 World Series championship team

*Ben Revere: Phillies Outfielder 2013-15

*Scott Rolen: Baseball Hall of Famer, Phillies Wall of Famer, Third Baseman from 1996-2002

*Juan Samuel: Phillies Wall of Famer, Second Baseman for 1983 NL championship team

*Jimmie Schaffer: Phillies Catcher 1966-67

*Mike Schmidt: Baseball Hall of Famer, Phillies Wall of Famer, Third Baeman for 1980 World Series championship and 1983 NL championship teams

*Kevin Stocker: Shortstop for 1993 NL championship team

*Jim Thome: Baseball Hall of Famer, Phillies Wall of Famer, First Baseman 2003-05

*Milt Thompson – 2008 World Series champion (coach), 2009 NL champion (coach) and 1993 NL champion

*Manny Trillo: Phillies Wall of Famer, Phillies Second Baseman for 1980 World Series championship team

*Chase Utley: Phillies Second Baseman for 2008 World Series championship and 2009 NL championship teams

*Shane Victorino: Center Fielder for 2008 World Series championship and 2009 NL championship teams

*Bobby Wine: Phillies Coach for 1980 World Series championship and 1983 NL championship teams

