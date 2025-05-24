For almost 100 years, one of the most famous landmarks in South Jersey has also been one of the main attractions in one of New Jersey's most popular Shore Towns.

Since 1929, Gillian's Wonderland Pier has been one of the most famous family fun destinations at the Jersey Shore. The Ocean City Boardwalk for decades has seen millions of visitors spend their days and nights on the rides at Gillian's.

But last summer, the grandson of founder David Gillian announced that Gillian's Wonderland Pier would be closing permanently. Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian has been the Business Operator for decades and has retired from running the amusement park at the end of the 2024 season.

Icona Resorts CEO Eustace Mita has been the owner of Gillian's Wonderland Pier since Jay Gillian defaulted on $8 Million in loans in 2021. Mita has spoken about his desire to convert the famous Wonderland Pier property into a resort on the boardwalk.

But delays in getting approvals have prevented any real changes to the property over the last nine months. You can still see the Ferris Wheel dormant at the now-closed Wonderland Pier. But instead of being shuttered all summer, the latest news reveals a mini-revival for the famous South Jersey landmark.

What Is Happening At Wonderland Pier For the 2025 Summer Season?

Recent reports have detailed that Wonderland Pier will be open for business this Summer, featuring an arcade and a new pizzeria.

Eustace Mita spoke to local media outlets about his proposal for a $150 million resort hotel, which is projected to have 250 rooms. But he needs special variances and permissions from the Zoning Board and Ocean City Council to get the construction started.

For the 2025 Summer Season, Mita has purchased new pizza ovens for the refurbished restaurant at the north side of Wonderland Pier. After nine years under Gillian's business operations, the 6th Street Pizza and Grill permanently closed in 2024.

The new eatery will be Ocean City Pizza Company, a brand name that Eustace Mita owns. The new pizzeria, combined with the arcade, are expected to be open daily Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day Weekend.

Mita plans to bring his latest proposal for the hotel resort project to city officials in June or July. Until he receives approvals, Wonderland Pier is still standing on the Ocean City Boardwalk. Take a virtual tour of the property here:

