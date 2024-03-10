New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced that the month-long North-to-Shore festival will be returning to three New jersey cities across the state again this summer.

Newark, Asbury Park, and Atlantic City will all play host to the “North to Shore” Festival, which kicks off on June 10 and ends June 30.

Headlining music and comedy acts include Kevin Hart, Matchbox Twenty, The B-52s, Barenaked Ladies, Keyshia Cole and Trey Songz, Frankie Valli, Stephen Colbert, as well as film screenings, live podcasts, and engaging panels.

The festival, which took inspiration from the South By Southwest Festival in Austin, Texas was designed to be an economic engine for the state.

“We are thrilled to announce North to Shore — New Jersey’s first multi-city festival celebrating the very best of music, comedy, film, and technology,” New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said. “This superstar event, held over three weekends in June, will attract folks from all over, creating another great reason for tourists to visit the Garden State as well as opportunities for local businesses in three of our iconic cities to shine. These festivals will generate economic activity and have a significant impact on our region.”

The Atlantic City portion of the North-to-Shore event will be held from June 17-23 and will feature musical acts like Frankie Valli, The B-52's and Barenaked Ladies.

Events will take place at Boardwalk Hall, The Showroom at Tropicana, Hard Rock Casino, Caesars, Ocean Casino Resort, and more.

“The Great City of Atlantic City got to showcase why we’re among the entertainment capitals of the country during last year’s North to Shore Festival, and we’re looking forward to getting another opportunity this time around,” said City of Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small, Sr. “Everything that makes our city special and unique, particularly in the arts and culture scene, will once again be on full display as we promise this festival will be even bigger and better in year number two.”

Here is a full list of events that will be featured in Atlantic City.

Tickets to this year’s festival are available now at NorthtoShore.com