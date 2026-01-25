Hey, Cumberland County chicken wing fans! There is another chicken wing spot opening up in the area. It will be the second Cumberland County location for this popular national chain.

This popular chicken wing chain's first location opened in early 2025 on 16 Centerton Rd in Bridgeton.

Wingstop Continues Expansion into Vineland

The second Wingstop in Cumberland County will be located at 3849 S. Delsea Drive in Vineland at the Cumberland Mall. It will be next to the brand new Playa Bowls and join Philly Pretzel Factory, Sushi Lover, and Starbucks.

Our buddy Mark from the popular website 42Freeway points out that the new Wingstop is hiring.

A Growing Presence Across South Jersey

There is a Wingstop that opened in 2024 in Atlantic County in Mays Landing and in Cape May County in Middle Township at the Grande Center shopping complex in the fall of 2025.

Wingstop has become well known for its commercials that air during sports events on TV.

Signature Flavors and Fan Favorites

They are also known for their delicious chicken wings, tenders, and chicken sandwiches, and their twelve signature flavors, with hot honey being a recent permanent addition.

The Dallas, TX-based chain currently has over two thousand locations worldwide, with more than fifty in New Jersey alone.